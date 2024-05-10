Where things stand: A few days into girls soccer and lax postseasons

May 9—Hailing from the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas, 20 local teams entered the lacrosse and girls' soccer postseasons this week.

Five of the 13 local soccer teams bowed out in the 5A and 4A girls' soccer opening round, and that was before the 3A and 2A fields started play Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, six of the seven lacrosse teams remained after the first round. Some second-round games began later Thursday night.

Here's where it stands.

Girls' soccer

Class 5A

No. 9 Broomfield 1, No. 24 Legend 0

Victoria Choren returned from injury and scored the game's lone goal. Goalkeeper Addy Colangelo continued her stellar season, stopping six shots in her 10th shutout appearance of the season.

The Eagles (13-2-1) are at No. 8 Pine Creek (11-2-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. The last time they faced the Colorado Springs program was in the 2019 opening round, winning 3-0.

Girls soccer: Injured Broomfield loses FRL title; remains optimistic for playoffs

No. 16 Valor Christian 2, No. 17 Legacy 1 OT

For a fifth time this season, the Lightning (6-5-4) played to a draw through regulation.

With overtime back, now that it's the postseason, the Eagles (8-4-2) prevailed and will face undefeated No. 1 Mountain Vista (14-0-1) in the second round.

No. 11 Castle View 5, No. 22 Fairview 1

Junior Pailyn Pine scored her seventh goal of the season in the loss.

It was the first loss for Fairview (6-5-4) since April 16 against Broomfield. The Knights ended the regular season unbeaten over their last six games, with three wins and three draws.

No. 7 Rampart 1, No. 26 Boulder 0

The Panthers (8-7) reached the postseason for the first time since 2019, then were knocked out by Rams sophomore Natalie Mayo's winner in Round 1.

They finished 3-3 in one-goal games this spring.

Class 4A

No. 23 Skyline 2, No. 10 Palmer Ridge 1

The Falcons (10-4-2) reached the postseason for the first time since 2018, and they're not done yet.

Behind two goals from sophomore Aniah Dothard — who now has 14 on the season — they advanced and will face No. 7 Golden at the JeffCo NAAC Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Skyline's 10 wins is its most since 2017.

The girl and the sea: Ocean-loving soccer player looking to make impact on dry land too

No. 5 Mead 5, No. 28 Cañon City 1

The Mavericks (13-1-1) got a pair of goals from junior Katy Adler, who now has 20 on the season and seven across her last four games.

Saturday at 6 p.m., they host No. 12 Lutheran (10-4), the team that bounced Mead from last year's semifinal.

Girls soccer: Mead wins in 1st round; hopes togetherness keeps them going

No. 14 Evergreen 3, No. 19 Erie 2

Nadia Leunig's hat trick sunk Erie (8-6-1).

The Tigers didn't get a favorable seed despite playing in a powerhouse 5A league — the FRL. But they kept their impressive run of having at least eight wins in a season (outside of the shortened pandemic season) since their inaugural year as a varsity program in 2015.

No. 12 Lutheran 5, No. 21 Niwot 0

The Cougars (8-4-4) got a tough draw in Round 1, pulling last year's 4A runner-up.

Niwot reached the postseason for the third time in four seasons.

In 3A, No. 2 Jefferson Academy, No. 6 Prospect Ridge Academy, No. 22 Peak to Peak and No. 23 Longmont began play later Thursday night. In 2A, No. 8 Dawson begins play Friday night.

Girls' lacrosse

Class 5A

No. 3 Fairview 17, No. 14 Rock Canyon 5

The Knights (12-3), after a big win to end the regular season over 4A No. 1 Mead, continued to roll in the opening round.

Juniors Gabriella McCollester and Lucy Michaels each had a hat trick, while freshman Julia Norris had two goals and three assists.

They host No. 6 Regis Jesuit (9-6) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. They beat the Raiders, 10-9 in overtime, on April 24.

Class 4A

No. 1 Mead had a first-round bye

The defending champ Mavericks (15-1), who had their 27-game winning streak come to an end against 5A No. 3 Fairview on Saturday, hosted No. 17 Denver South (7-10) in the second round Thursday night. They won 16-5.

No. 14 Holy Family 17, No. 19 Pueblo West 16 OT

Sarah Vail scored seven times, including in the final seconds of regulation and overtime to send the Tigers into Round 2.

The senior's OT winner sealed her third consecutive season with at least 50 goals for the Tigers. She had 50 last year, 59 as a sophomore.

They traveled to face No. 3 Battle Mountain on Thursday and lost 15-4.

Girls lacrosse: Holy Family completes heart-stopping comeback in OT

Boys' lacrosse

Class 5A

No. 16 Monarch 16, No. 17 Lewis-Palmer 3

The Coyotes (10-6) got five goals and two assists from Flynn Leonard, who now has the state's third-most goals (58) and seventh-most points (78) this spring.

Onto the second round for a second year in a row, they travel to face No. 1 Arapahoe at LPS Centennial Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Monarch quiets Lewis-Palmer in 5A state tournament first round

No. 13 Kent Denver 13, No. 20 Fairview 4

The Knights (7-9) fell in the opening round for a second straight season, bowing out to a 2023 quarterfinal team.

They're scheduled to return most of their offensive production next season as all of their 132 goals in the regular season came from expected 2025 returnees.

Class 4A

No. 1 Erie had a first-round bye

The Tigers (11-3), who closed the regular season with six straight wins — including a dominant 16-5 result over reigning three-time champ Cheyenne Mountain last week — host No. 16 Middle Park on Friday at 4 p.m.

No. 13 Holy Family 12, No. 20 Pueblo West 3

The Tigers (11-5) secured a first-round home game with three wins over their last four games in the regular season. Then, they made good with it.

Ashton Erickson had three goals and an assist in the win.

They travel to No. 4 Battle Mountain on Friday at 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Holy Family blasts past Pueblo West