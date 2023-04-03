Where Texas lands in ESPN’s future quarterback power rankings

ESPN recently released their future power rankings for the top 25 quarterback rooms in college football.

The projections take into account each program’s position group for the next three seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025). The state of current rosters, committed recruits and likelihood of transfer is all taken into consideration.

For Texas in particular, they have to feel pleased with where their quarterback room is right now. Returning starter Quinn Ewers appears to have turned the corner and progressed this offseason and talented signal-callers Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning are waiting in the wings.

The Longhorns quarterback room landed among the top 10 in ESPN’s rankings. USC took the top overall spot with returning starter Caleb Williams and former five-star Malachi Nelson set to take over when Williams departs for the NFL draft after the 2023 season.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s top 10 future quarterback power rankings.

Oregon Ducks

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Bo Nix

Florida State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Jordan Travis

Tennessee Volunteers

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected starter for 2023: Nico Iamaleava or Joe Milton

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Quinn Ewers

Michigan Wolverines

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected starter for 2023: J.J. McCarthy

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Jalen Milroe

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Carson Beck

Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected starter for 2023: Dillon Gabriel

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected starter for 2023: Kyle McCord

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter for 2023: Caleb Williams

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire