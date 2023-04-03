Where Texas lands in ESPN’s future quarterback power rankings
ESPN recently released their future power rankings for the top 25 quarterback rooms in college football.
The projections take into account each program’s position group for the next three seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025). The state of current rosters, committed recruits and likelihood of transfer is all taken into consideration.
For Texas in particular, they have to feel pleased with where their quarterback room is right now. Returning starter Quinn Ewers appears to have turned the corner and progressed this offseason and talented signal-callers Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning are waiting in the wings.
The Longhorns quarterback room landed among the top 10 in ESPN’s rankings. USC took the top overall spot with returning starter Caleb Williams and former five-star Malachi Nelson set to take over when Williams departs for the NFL draft after the 2023 season.
Here’s a look at ESPN’s top 10 future quarterback power rankings.
Oregon Ducks
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Bo Nix
Florida State
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Jordan Travis
Tennessee Volunteers
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Projected starter for 2023: Nico Iamaleava or Joe Milton
Texas Longhorns
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Quinn Ewers
Michigan Wolverines
Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Projected starter for 2023: J.J. McCarthy
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Jalen Milroe
Georgia Bulldogs
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Carson Beck
Oklahoma Sooners
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Projected starter for 2023: Dillon Gabriel
Ohio State Buckeyes
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Projected starter for 2023: Kyle McCord
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter for 2023: Caleb Williams