When and where will Super Bowl LIX be played in 2025?

The Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Super Bowl LVIII may have just ended, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking ahead to next year.

Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs will have a shot at a threepeat. Maybe the San Francisco 49ers will get the chance to make up for this year's Super Bowl disappointment.

Here's everything we know about the next NFL championship game:

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Feb. 9, 2025.

Where will Super Bowl LIX be played?

Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. It will be the eighth Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, more than any other facility, and the 11th in New Orleans (including three at Tulane Stadium in the 1970s), which will tie it with Miami Gardens, Fla., for the city that has hosted the most Super Bowls.

What channel will Super Bowl LIX be on?

Fox has the broadcasting rights to next year's game, which means Kevin Burkhardt will probably handle the play-by-play duties while Tom Brady — a guy who knows a thing or two about Super Bowls — could wrap up his rookie season as a color commentator at the big game.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LIX?

Just a tad early to know that. This year's game was a rematch from four years earlier (when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV). If that happens next year, it would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LV. It's no stretch these days to pencil in Kansas City every year, and the Buccaneers were a playoff team this year, so that's as good a guess as any. So is a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers, which was the matchup for Super Bowl XLVII, the last one to be played at the Superdome.

Who is performing the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

We probably won't know for quite some time, but just putting this out there — Britney Spears grew up in Kentwood, La., less than 100 miles from New Orleans.

