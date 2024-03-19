Where should second-tier QBs Michael Penix Jr. & Spencer Rattler be drafted? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by The Athletic's Nate Tice to talk about a trio of QBs expected to go to the latter half of the first round (or beyond) in this April's NFL Draft. A listener asks where do the guys scout Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix & South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. Nate explains why he grades Penix, who dazzled in his final year at Washington and in the College Football Playoff, as the potential worst of those three options and his QB7 in the draft class overall. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.