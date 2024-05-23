Where is Rutgers football in the USA TODAY college football re-rank?

There is some respect from Rutgers football, who are middle of the pack in the Big Ten in the latest update of the NCAA re-rank from USA TODAY Sports.

At No. 47, Rutgers football is in a solid spot within the Big Ten and the Power Five as a whole.

Following the end of the regular season, USA TODAY ranked Rutgers as No. 63 in their rankings. The ranking was before Rutgers played in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Following their bowl win over Miami, Rutgers moved up to No. 55 in the final rankings from USA TODAY.

Interestingly, Virginia Tech is No. 20 on Paul Myerberg‘s ranking, underscoring the importance of that game for Rutgers’ football’s bowl hopes this year.

Georgia is the top-ranked team in the rankings followed by Ohio State. Texas is third and Oregon is fourth.

The lowest ranked Big Ten programs are No. 95 Purdue and No. 100 Indiana.

There is reason for optimism that Rutgers can take the next step this season. The Scarlet Knights return their core from a top-20 defense that should be among the best in the nation this fall.

In addition, the offensive line is experienced and the offense returns Kyle Monangai, the top rusher in the Big Ten last season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire