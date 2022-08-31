Where are the Panthers in the waiver wire order?

Now that the Carolina Panthers have gotten down to their (very) initial 53-man roster, it’s time to potentially pick up some trimmings from elsewhere.

When the clock strikes 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, it’ll mark the end of the waiver wire process. Players who were, obviously, waived in the league-wide cutdown on Tuesday can find new homes with other teams—whether that be on their active rosters or practice squads.

So, when can the Panthers put in a claim on a name they may want? Here’s the order, one identical to that of the 2022 NFL draft, of the waiver priority list:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Chicago Bears

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patroits

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Los Angeles Rams

Waiver claims will be announced one hour after the aforementioned deadline.

