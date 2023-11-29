Where Ole Miss football stands in CFP rankings, and what it means for New Year's Six hopes

OXFORD — Ole Miss football moved up one spot to No. 11 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded their regular season with a 17-7 victory in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State. It's the second 10-win season that Ole Miss has achieved under coach Lane Kiffin, who saw his team move up by virtue of the loss Louisville suffered to Kentucky last week.

Still, the Rebels could come up one spot shy of a second New Year's Six berth under Kiffin. There are 12 spots available, and one of them must go to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion, currently slated to be Tulane at No. 22. The next Ole Miss roadblock is the ACC's Orange Bowl tie-in. Unless undefeated Florida State beats Louisville in the ACC Championship Game and is still left out of the College Football Playoff, the Cardinals are in line for that spot no matter their ranking as the highest-ranked available ACC program.

Penn State and Missouri, the two-loss teams in front of the Rebels in the rankings, are not playing on championship weekend.

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Ole Miss football bowl projections: Is Rebels' resume enough for New Year's Six berth?

Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff Rankings:

Georgia Michigan Washington Florida State Oregon Ohio State Texas Alabama Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Louisville Arizona Iowa Notre Dame Oklahoma State NC State Oregon State Tennessee Tulane Clemson Liberty Kansas State

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss football stands in College Football Playoff rankings