Where Oklahoma Sooners prospects rank heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, several Sooners have yet to hear their name called. The only real surprise is Perrion Winfrey, who was projected to go in the top 100 picks by nearly every mock draft we’ve evaluated over the last four months.

Whoever takes the talented defensive line prospect is going to get a steal.

But the Sooners have several really good players remaining on the board that could impact teams in Year 1. Isaiah Thomas, Kennedy Brooks, Marquis Hayes and Delarrin Turner-Yell would provide solid depth and could develop into starters at the NFL level.

Gabe Brkic could kick for a number of NFL teams, but kicker is one of those positions that doesn’t always get drafted. The same goes for Jeremiah Hall. He could be a starting fullback in the NFL, but will teams value the position enough to spend a draft pick.

Michael Woods and Tyrese Robinson can help some teams, but they may have their choice of teams as undrafted free agents.

Let’s take a look at the remaining Oklahoma Sooners draft prospects, and how they ranked according to Dane Brugler, Matt Miller and Bleacher Report.

Perrion Winfrey, DL

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) celebrates beside Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez after a Nebraska penalty during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Oklahoma won 23-16. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 53

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 76

Bleacher Report: No. 88

Marquis Hayes, Guard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 90

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 220

Bleacher Report: No. 61

Isaiah Thomas, DE

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) causes Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) to fumble during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 23 Edge

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 107

Bleacher Report: No. 195

Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety

Dec. 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs against Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 17 Safety

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 172

Bleacher Report: No. 240

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Oct. 20, 2018; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 27 Running Back

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 169 overall, No. 16 Running Back

Bleacher Report: Not Rated

Jeremiah Hall, Fullback

Nov. 13, 2021; Waco, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) runs against the Baylor Bears defense during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 26 Tight End

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 195 overall, No. 2 Fullback

Bleacher Report: Not Rated

Gabe Brkic, Kicker

Gabe Brkic kicks during the University of Oklahoma Sooners football Pro Day inside the Everest Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Oklahoman

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 2 Kicker

Matt Miller, ESPN: Not Rated

Bleacher Report: Not Rated

Tyrese Robinson, Guard

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 24 Guard

Matt Miller, ESPN: Not Rated

Bleacher Report: Not Rated

Michael Woods, Wide Receiver

Nov. 13, 2021; Waco, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) is tackled by Baylor Bears cornerback Al Walcott (13) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 44 Wide Receiver

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 294

Bleacher Report: Not Rated.

LaRon Stokes, DL

LaRon Stokes runs a drill during the University of Oklahoma Sooners football pro day inside the Everest Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Oklahoman

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 30 Interior Defensive Lineman

Matt Miller, ESPN: Not Rated.

Bleacher Report: Not Rated.

