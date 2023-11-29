Where Michigan football ranks in fifth 2023 College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan football had its biggest test to date, having to go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes who were ranked No. 2 in the fourth iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings. Once thought to be the No. 1 team (per previous rankings), the Wolverines’ chief rival fell to the maize and blue for the third straight year.

Now Michigan has an inside track into the College Football Playoff semifinals with a win in the Big Ten Championship ensuring the Wolverines remain undefeated. OSU is hoping for some leeway to get in regardless of the loss.

The committee released their rankings on Tuesday evening and Michigan football came in ranked No. 2 behind Georgia. Ohio State fell to No. 6, while former foe Penn State came in at No. 10 — giving the Wolverines two top 10 wins. Michigan will face No. 16 Iowa on Saturday.

Here are the full rankings:

Full rankings

