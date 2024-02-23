Advertisement

Where Justin Fields’ social media analogy falls short | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Jori Epstein discuss the Bears quarterback’s decision to unfollow the team on Instagram, his analogy comparing the move to a relationship and why it was always going to up for public interpretation. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.