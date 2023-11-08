Where did Ohio State land in the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 10?

We finally got the initial College Football Playoff rankings reveal last week, and as fate would have it, Ohio State was ranked No. 1 after Week 9 of the college football season.

Since then, there’s been another week of games to look at, and that includes the eyeballs of the College Football Playoff committee that is assigned to watch these games and opine on which teams should be ranked where — including the Buckeyes.

Last weekend, OSU remained undefeated by using a surge in the second half to win by more than a couple of touchdowns. But Ohio State wasn’t the only team in action. Georgia played, and beat, a ranked Missouri team, Michigan was dominant again, while Florida State, and Washington also won and remained unbeaten.

The latest CFP rankings were just released and Ohio State stayed at No. 1 for the second-straight week. Behind the Buckeyes were the Georgia (2), Michigan (3), Florida State (4), Washington (5), Oregon (6), Texas (7), Alabama (8), Ole Miss (9), and Penn State (10).

Oh, and if you’ve been following us, that’s the exact top ten teams and order we predicted. We’ll pat ourselves on the back for now but know that things will get much more hairy and unpredictable as we go along. However, we are two-for-two in predicting the top six teams. We can beat our chest, until we can’t (believe me, it’s coming).

These rankings will continue to change as the games and stakes begin bigger and bigger and we’ll continue to follow the College Football Playoff rankings and bring them to you every week.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire