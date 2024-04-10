Where did Auburn finish in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the season?

Auburn basketball ended its SEC Tournament championship season on a sour note last month by dropping its lone NCAA Tournament game to Yale, 78-76. The loss made a giant impact on where the Tigers finished in the final polls.

The final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Tuesday, and the Tigers will cap the 2023-24 season by being ranked No. 17, which is a 10-spot drop from their standing in the final regular season poll.

The round-of-64 loss, plus their plummet in the final rankings, place Auburn in College Sports Wire’s loser column. Patrick Conn writes that the Tigers must re-load to reach its full potential next season.

One of the few upsets of the NCAA Tournament came at the expense of the Auburn Tigers. Bruce Pearl and company fell to Yale in the 4-13 first-round matchup in the East bracket. Yale won only their second win all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Their quick exit caused them to fall out of the top 10 down to No. 17. Bruce Pearl and the staff will need to reload and get ready for another run in 2024-25.

Five SEC teams earned a spot in the final ranking. Alabama, the conference’s lone representative in the Final Four, ends the season at No. 4 after its impeccable run. Tennessee is one place behind Alabama at No. 5, with Kentucky and South Carolina finishing at No. 19 and No. 23 respectively.

The full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 37-3 775 (31) – 2 Purdue 34-5 744 +1 3 Houston 32-5 651 -1 4 Alabama 25-12 542 +14 5 Tennessee 27-9 638 +1 6 North Carolina 29-8 578 -1 7 Illinois 29-9 561 +3 8 Iowa State 29-8 539 -4 9 Duke 27-9 521 +5 10 Creighton 25-10 473 +1 11 Marquette 27-10 457 -3 12 Arizona 27-9 440 -3 13 North Carolina State 26-15 389 +20 14 Baylor 24-11 330 -1 15 Clemson 24-12 325 – 16 Gonzaga 27-8 312 – 17 Auburn 27-8 302 -10 18 San Diego State 26-11 217 +7 19 Kentucky 23-10 171 -7 20 Utah State 28-7 164 -1 21 Kansas 23-11 135 -1 22 Saint Mary’s 26-8 128 -7 23 South Carolina 26-8 124 -6 24 Washington State 25-10 62 +3 25 Texas Tech 23-11 49 -3

