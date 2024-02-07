Where do the Chicago Bulls go from here?

To say that the Chicago Bulls are at a crossroads as a franchise ahead of the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline is something of an understatement. The team’s front office has been reticent to pull the plug on the current era of attempted competition, but a host of injuries and poor luck have complicated that effort to an epic level.

Now, the Bulls have an injured Zach LaVine out for the season they would like to trade with no market to do it. Point guard Lonzo Ball is out injured for the foreseeable future as well, and DeMar DeRozan might leave in free agency for nothing. There is still trade interest in at least Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond — and perhaps Patrick Williams — but is there enough value coming back to retool on the fly?

Or is there a long, painful rebuild ahead?

