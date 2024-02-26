What's the best landing spot for Russell Wilson in 2024? | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Jori Epstein select the teams they think should target the Broncos quarterback - who now says he wants to remain in Denver for the 2024 season. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Russell Wilson, I personally would put on the New England Patriots. Everybody keeps saying the Steelers, and I get why. But here's the thing.

Even if the Patriots stay at 3 and draft a quarterback, I think the Patriots are a viable candidate to try and trade down. The more I keep hearing that, the more I wonder if somebody's gonna give up a king's ransom.

And like I said earlier, they need talent all over the place. So if you're Russ, like, look if they draft a quarterback, you might want to give that person a little bit of time to develop while the roster gets better. If you don't draft a quarterback, Russell is better than Mac Jones.

Mac Jones is not good. So give yourself the opportunity to at least bring Russ in. And he can be-- so he can be Russ.

JORI EPSTEIN: I'm wondering, when I look at the Minnesota Vikings, like, yeah, they need a quarterback. They're not gonna keep Kirk Cousins, it seems, and they're not drafting until 11. Could they move up? Sure, they could.

I think that Kevin O'Connell, one, is extremely easy to get along with. And so, like, you take the Sean Payton problems-- like, yeah, Sean Payton is notoriously not easy to get along with-- very good at his job, but also very hard to get along with-- and you put Russ in a situation where he has a lot left in the tank. You're putting him with Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson. You've got a defense that can help support you.

But I think that you put him in Minnesota, and they should definitely be a playoff team. The question is just how far they go.