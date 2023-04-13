What a scream! Did DeRozan's daughter help Bulls rally for play-in win? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, April 13, 2023, and here’s what Jared us cookin’ up:

The Chicago Bulls stunned the Raptors in Toronto, storming back from a 19-point deficit to become the first-ever 10 seed to win an NBA play-in game

Chicago had a secret weapon in DaMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar, who stole the spotlight with mighty sound waves

Chicago will head to Miami to face the Heat on Friday … winner takes the 8 seed

Plus: Why the pitch clock has compelled some MLB teams to change their stadium alcohol policies.