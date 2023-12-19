Western Kentucky overcomes 28-0 deficit to win Famous Toastery Bowl in OT

The biggest comeback of bowl season might have already happened.

Old Dominion jumped all over Western Kentucky for a 28-0 lead in Monday’s Famous Toastery Bowl only to see the Hilltoppers rally for a 38-35 victory in overtime.

Western Kentucky saw Old Dominion score 28 points in the first 16:22 of the game.

The deficit was still 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.

However, the Hilltoppers’ Caden Veltkamp threw three TD passes in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Hilltoppers blocked a short field goal attempt in overtime — their second blocked kick of the game — before Carneiro drilled his.

The three Western Kentucky scoring drives covered 208 yards.

Veltkamp, a third-string quarterback who is in the Transfer Portal, came off the bench to throw for 383 yards and 5 TDs.

Western Kentucky’s Famous Toastery Bowl: – Committed five turnovers

– Third-string QB took over

– Trailed 28-0

– Blocked a FG down 7 late

– Scored the tying TD on 4th-and-long

– Blocked a FG in OT

– Won with a FG in OT FOR ALL THE TOAST pic.twitter.com/5kDf49oNXA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 18, 2023

The Hilltoppers blocked a short field goal attempt in overtime — their second blocked kick of the game — before Lucas Carneiro won the game from 29 yards.

This was the first year for the bowl in Charlotte. It is normally the Bahamas Bowl but was moved to the mainland because stadium renovations in Nassau were not complete.

How the comeback happened:

Old Dominion Monarchs TD 13:38 Grant Wilson 11 Yd Run (Ethan Sanchez Kick) 10 plays, 81 yards, 3:15 0 28 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers TD 8:14 Dalvin Smith 14 Yd pass from Caden Veltkamp (Lucas Carneiro Kick) 10 plays, 77 yards, 5:24 7 28

WKU ODU Western Kentucky Hilltoppers TD 10:24 Dalvin Smith 18 Yd pass from Caden Veltkamp (Lucas Carneiro Kick) 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:36 14 28 Old Dominion Monarchs TD 3:04 Grant Wilson 21 Yd Run (Ethan Sanchez Kick) 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:05 14 35

WKU ODU Western Kentucky Hilltoppers TD 14:09 Elijah Young 37 Yd pass from Caden Veltkamp (Lucas Carneiro Kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:55 21 35 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers TD 9:42 Dalvin Smith 14 Yd pass from Caden Veltkamp (Lucas Carneiro Kick) 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:12 28 35 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers TD 0:19 K.D. Hutchinson 15 Yd pass from Caden Veltkamp (Lucas Carneiro Kick) 9 plays, 64 yards, 2:34 35 35

WKU ODU Western Kentucky Hilltoppers FG Lucas Carneiro 29 Yd Field Goal 6 plays, 14 yards 38 35

