West Michigan fans head to Detroit for NFL Draft Experience

DETROIT (WOOD) — With 32 giant helmets on display at Hart Plaza in Detroit on the day of the NFL Draft, it was easy to distinguish fans for each of the 32 NFL teams.

People lined up to take photos with their favorite team’s helmet, with the longest line for the Detroit Lions.

Decked out in their jerseys and other fan gear, the Lions fans are no longer “infracaninophiles” — that is, people who love and root for underdogs. Instead, coming off a season in which the Lions almost made it to the Super Bowl, they bleed Honolulu Blue.

“Who knows how long it’s going to be before (the NFL Draft) comes back to Detroit?” said Josh Eldridge, who headed to Detroit from the Grand Rapids area for draft day fun.

His friend, Dakota Miller of Greenville, made the trip with him.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you don’t get the opportunity often, sounds like a great day.’ And we just pulled the trigger,” Miller said.

He was a little worried about parking, but in the end the two made it to the NFL Draft Experience area.

Fans enjoy the NFL Draft Experience in Detroit. (April 25, 2024)

Besides the helmets, there were also jersey-clad mannequins for fans to take pictures with and several players or former players signing autographs. Fans could also test their skills at quarterback by throwing a football.

“Meet some players, have a good time, enjoy some good Detroit food, just kind of take in the whole experience. It doesn’t come to Detroit often so, it’s good to be here,” Miller said.

The NFL Draft Experience will continue through Saturday.

