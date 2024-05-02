'We were close' - John Toshack remembers Terry Medwin

Terry Medwin (second row far left) was assistant to John Toshack (second row middle) at Swansea City [Getty Images]

Former Swansea City manager John Toshack has paid tribute to his former assistant Terry Medwin, who has died at the age of 91.

Wales international Medwin played for his hometown club Swansea before joining Bill Nicholson's double-winning Tottenham Hotspur team in 1956.

He also played and scored in the 1958 World Cup for Wales, helping them reach the quarter-finals in Sweden.

“The first ever football match I went to watch was the great Tottenham double-winning team playing at the old Ninian Park and Terry was in that side. I think I was only nine or 10 years old at the time," Toshack told BBC Radio Wales.

“I remember the World Cup in ‘58 when he was involved with the Welsh team with Ivor [Allchurch], Big John [Charles] and Mel [Charles] and Cliffy Jones.

"You look at the side that he played in, and Cliffy Jones as well, the great Tottenham double-winning side, Terry was an important cog in the wheel.

"He played centre forward quite a bit but outside right was the position we would best know him as."

Once he was appointed Swansea manager in 1978, Toshack would bring Medwin back to the club, helping the rise from the fourth to the top tier of English football.

"He came down to work with us [at Swansea], so I have fond memories of Terry," added Toshack.

"A big help for me when I first started off at Swansea. He knew the club and the area very well. The experience he’d had and what he’d done as a player, all those things.

"I don’t think Terry ever would have wanted to be a manager as such, but the knowledge he had of the game - and having that bit more experience than me - I felt it would be useful and it definitely was.

"He was delighted to be able to come back to Swansea.

"He had a good sense of humour as well, we got on well. Terry’s eldest lad was called Cameron and I named my lad Cameron after him.

"We were pretty close and starting off in management as I was so young, and low down in the league, Terry - along with Harry Griffiths - was a big help to me. A lovely man."