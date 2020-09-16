'We're back!': Michigan football players react to Big Ten restart

The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that college football would return Oct. 24.
It didn't take long before Michigan football players took to social media to show their excitement.
Numerous players and coaches posted messages on Twitter, while coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement.
"Great news today," Harbaugh said. "Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football."
Athletic director Warde Manuel also released a statement after the announcement, writing, "I'm happy that President Schlissel and the Big Ten conference presidents voted to allow members to move forward with a return to football. The health and safety of our student-athletes have always been primary in the discussion and the decisions. I want to thank Commissioner Warren, the medical professionals of the Big Ten, and my fellow athletic directors for all the work that has been done over the past few months to arrive at this point.
"Coach Harbaugh and our student-athletes have been great throughout this process. They have remained diligent in following the protocols and preparing to have this opportunity to play this season. I also want to thank our coaches and staff, our student-athletes, their families and our fans for their collective patience. I look forward to watching our teams compete this fall and beyond."
Here are a few more reactions from the Wolverines:
Let's play. pic.twitter.com/0ANy6G1qo1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
We're back. pic.twitter.com/j53IzsdYAX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton
Wassuh 👀👀👀👀 @gilesjackson__ @MikeSainristil @Ronnieb_8— Joe milton #5 (@Qbjayy7) September 16, 2020
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone
Well Wishes To My Opposition #WeBack pic.twitter.com/XI3osX6OgV— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) September 16, 2020
Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross
Less Ride Then!!!! 😆😆— Joshua Ross (@JoshuaRoss_12) September 16, 2020
Freshman cornerback Andre Seldon Jr.
A new countdown...38 days!— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) September 16, 2020
Sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) September 16, 2020
Senior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter
WE’RE BACK ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ERv2BALjrf— DON JETE ♠️ (@DonovanJeter95) September 16, 2020
Senior defensive back Hunter Reynolds
September 16, 2020
Quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels
LFG!! #GoBlue 〽️ #StayReady https://t.co/yuctYliKg3— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) September 16, 2020
