Wembanyama puts up 22 and 11, but Jokic's 39 points earn Nuggets' win

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets
Victor Wembanyama had the kind of night that reminds you why he's a once-in-a-generation prospect: 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks.

(Good on Reggie Jackson for trying to defend that lob, but it was never happening.)

It was all fun to watch from San Antonio, but it wasn't enough because the Nuggets had Nikola Jokic, who put up 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Denver picked up the 132-120 win and is now 5-5 since Jamal Murray went down.