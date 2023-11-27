Wembanyama puts up 22 and 11, but Jokic's 39 points earn Nuggets' win

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama had the kind of night that reminds you why he's a once-in-a-generation prospect: 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks.

Ohhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/EhL8BEEaGs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 27, 2023

(Good on Reggie Jackson for trying to defend that lob, but it was never happening.)

this sequence tho pic.twitter.com/uf847wMLye — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 27, 2023

It was all fun to watch from San Antonio, but it wasn't enough because the Nuggets had Nikola Jokic, who put up 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The Joker does Joker things and leads the Nuggets to a W



39 PTS / 11 REB / 9 AST / 17-29 FGM pic.twitter.com/cK4XLtlANn — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2023

Denver picked up the 132-120 win and is now 5-5 since Jamal Murray went down.