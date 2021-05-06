Wells Fargo Championship tee times, TV/streaming info for Friday’s second round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Kelly
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quail Hollow plays host once again for the Wells Fargo Championship. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler looked upbeat as he shot a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday’s first round at Quail Hollow. He said a recent break was a reset as he tries to find his past form with a new swing.

Peter Malnati had missed eight consecutive cuts heading into the first round. So of course he shot 4-under-par 67 to get on the first page of the leaderboard.

The first-round leader, by two shots over KH Lee and Keegan Bradley, is Phil Mickelson. Lefty made a lone bogey Thursday as he bested his finest round of the year by three shots. It was clearly Mickelson’s best showing in 2021.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee Time

Players

6:50 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Matt Wallace, Robby Shelton

7:01 a.m.

James Hahn, Luke List, Bronson Burgoon

7:12 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Rory Sabbatini

7:23 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour

7:34 a.m.

Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Phil Mickelson

7:45 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner

7:56 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Russell Knox

8:07 a.m.

Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, D.A. Points

8:18 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Ben Martin, K.J. Choi

8:29 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers

8:40 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Sean O’Hair, Seamus Power

8:51 a.m.

Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok

9:02 a.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Justin Suh, Patrick Cover

12:10 p.m.

Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An, Mark Hubbard

12:21 p.m.

Johnson Wagner, Maverick McNealy, Scott Harrington

12:32 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, J.J. Spaun, Erik van Rooyen

12:43 p.m.

Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson

12:54 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m.

Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Luke Donald

1:16 p.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Sungjae Im, Troy Merritt

1:27 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, J.B. Holmes, Patton Kizzire

1:38 p.m.

Richy Werenski, Grayson Murray, Mackenzie Hughes

1:49 p.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

2 p.m.

Cameron Percy, Adam Schenk, Bo Hoag

2:11 p.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom Lewis, Michael Gligic

2:22 p.m.

Vincent Whaley, Lucas Herbert, Akshay Bhatia

10th tee

Tee Time

Players

6:50 a.m.

Hunter Mahan, David Hearn, Chase Seiffert

7:01 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Beau Hossler

7:12 a.m.

Harold Varner III, Cameron Davis, Brandon Hagy

7:23 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele

7:34 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

7:45 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

7:56 a.m.

Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam, Bubba Watson

8:07 a.m.

Matt Jones, Keegan Bradley, Austin Cook

8:18 a.m.

Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee, Xinjun Zhang

8:29 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

8:40 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Will Zalatoris

8:51 a.m.

Bill Haas, D.J. Trahan, Tyler McCumber

9:02 a.m.

Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, Keenan Huskey

12:10 p.m.

Bo Van Pelt, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs

12:21 p.m.

Seung-Yul Noh, Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman

12:32 p.m.

Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:43 p.m.

Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Adam Long

12:54 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Jason Day, Pat Perez

1:05 p.m.

Michael Kim, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau

1:16 p.m.

Robert Streb, Nate Lashley, Aaron Wise

1:27 p.m.

Tyler Duncan, Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson

1:38 p.m.

Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Ted Potter, Jr.

1:49 p.m.

John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Will Gordon

2 p.m.

Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Matthew NeSmith

2:11 p.m.

Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos

2:22 p.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Brehm, Cory Schneider

TV, streaming, radio information

Friday, May 7

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live on Paramount+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live on Paramount+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Recommended Stories