Wells Fargo Championship tee times, TV/streaming info for Friday’s second round
Quail Hollow plays host once again for the Wells Fargo Championship. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler looked upbeat as he shot a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday’s first round at Quail Hollow. He said a recent break was a reset as he tries to find his past form with a new swing.
Peter Malnati had missed eight consecutive cuts heading into the first round. So of course he shot 4-under-par 67 to get on the first page of the leaderboard.
The first-round leader, by two shots over KH Lee and Keegan Bradley, is Phil Mickelson. Lefty made a lone bogey Thursday as he bested his finest round of the year by three shots. It was clearly Mickelson’s best showing in 2021.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee Time
Players
6:50 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Matt Wallace, Robby Shelton
7:01 a.m.
James Hahn, Luke List, Bronson Burgoon
7:12 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Rory Sabbatini
7:23 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour
7:34 a.m.
Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Phil Mickelson
7:45 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner
7:56 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Russell Knox
8:07 a.m.
Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, D.A. Points
8:18 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Ben Martin, K.J. Choi
8:29 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers
8:40 a.m.
Kyle Stanley, Sean O’Hair, Seamus Power
8:51 a.m.
Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok
9:02 a.m.
Rob Oppenheim, Justin Suh, Patrick Cover
12:10 p.m.
Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An, Mark Hubbard
12:21 p.m.
Johnson Wagner, Maverick McNealy, Scott Harrington
12:32 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, J.J. Spaun, Erik van Rooyen
12:43 p.m.
Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson
12:54 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
1:05 p.m.
Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Luke Donald
1:16 p.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Sungjae Im, Troy Merritt
1:27 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, J.B. Holmes, Patton Kizzire
1:38 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Grayson Murray, Mackenzie Hughes
1:49 p.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka
2 p.m.
Cameron Percy, Adam Schenk, Bo Hoag
2:11 p.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom Lewis, Michael Gligic
2:22 p.m.
Vincent Whaley, Lucas Herbert, Akshay Bhatia
10th tee
Tee Time
Players
6:50 a.m.
Hunter Mahan, David Hearn, Chase Seiffert
7:01 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Beau Hossler
7:12 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Cameron Davis, Brandon Hagy
7:23 a.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele
7:34 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
7:45 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners
7:56 a.m.
Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam, Bubba Watson
8:07 a.m.
Matt Jones, Keegan Bradley, Austin Cook
8:18 a.m.
Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee, Xinjun Zhang
8:29 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder
8:40 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Will Zalatoris
8:51 a.m.
Bill Haas, D.J. Trahan, Tyler McCumber
9:02 a.m.
Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, Keenan Huskey
12:10 p.m.
Bo Van Pelt, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs
12:21 p.m.
Seung-Yul Noh, Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman
12:32 p.m.
Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12:43 p.m.
Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Adam Long
12:54 p.m.
C.T. Pan, Jason Day, Pat Perez
1:05 p.m.
Michael Kim, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
1:16 p.m.
Robert Streb, Nate Lashley, Aaron Wise
1:27 p.m.
Tyler Duncan, Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson
1:38 p.m.
Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Ted Potter, Jr.
1:49 p.m.
John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Will Gordon
2 p.m.
Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Matthew NeSmith
2:11 p.m.
Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
2:22 p.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Brehm, Cory Schneider
TV, streaming, radio information
Friday, May 7
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live on Paramount+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live on Paramount+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
