New weekly feature: Greg Cote’s Poll Dance! Vote now on Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat enter a crucial offseason that may center largely on whether to offer or agree to a maximum two-year, $113 million contract extension for Jimmy Butler.

There is an argument the Heat should go that route and run it back with a Butler-led team that has reached two NBA Finals in his five seasons.

There is a differing argument that Butler, about to turn 35 and injury-prone, is not worth the investment -- and that Miami cannot compete for a championship if Butler remains their top player.

Butler missed the first round of the playoffs with a knee injury but said Miami would have beaten the Celtics had he played, a very arguable claim. Club president Pat Riley reacted sharply, saying, “If you’re not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.”

