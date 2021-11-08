  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Week 9 Recap: Jordan Love disappoints, Brandon Aiyuk’s back and a CHI/PIT preview

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon dig deeper into the games and fantasy implications from a topsy-turvy week 9 that saw the Jaguars upset the Bills, the Broncos upset the Cowboys, the Falcons upset the Saints, and the Cardinals beat up on the 49ers without their starting QB or #1 WR. Enjoy the ride, and stick around for a preview of the Bears/Steelers game on Monday night!

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories