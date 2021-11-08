Week 9 Recap: Jordan Love disappoints, Brandon Aiyuk’s back and a CHI/PIT preview
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon dig deeper into the games and fantasy implications from a topsy-turvy week 9 that saw the Jaguars upset the Bills, the Broncos upset the Cowboys, the Falcons upset the Saints, and the Cardinals beat up on the 49ers without their starting QB or #1 WR. Enjoy the ride, and stick around for a preview of the Bears/Steelers game on Monday night!
