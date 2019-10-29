Week 9 fantasy football DST rankings: Bills defense gets a cake matchup

Week 9 looks like a great spot to have the Bills defense in your roster. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If you had to choose the top five worst teams in the NFL right now, chances are Washington would be somewhere on that list. At 1-7 with no real hope for success this season, there’s not much to get excited about with this team. One of the oldest formulas in fantasy is a simple one: If streaming DSTs, maximize your chances for success by playing them against bad teams.

As such, the Buffalo Bills — who go against Washington and are a strong defense in both fantasy and reality — look like a solid play in Week 9.

See how Buffalo and the rest of the fantasy DSTs stack up in our experts’ rankings:

