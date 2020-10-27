Week 8 Pickups: Replacing OBJ, is it Tua time?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a season-ending injury during the Browns dramatic win over the Bengals. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to save your fantasy season yet again with another pickups podcast.



The guys also sift through the leftovers at the running backs position as injuries continue to pile up. Who is the best option to replace Chris Carson? Scott also has a sneaky strategy each fantasy player should employ weekly.



At the quarterback position, Scott and Andy debate when you should target Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa after plucking a few QBs for your waiver wire needs.



Make sure to stay tuned five times a week to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast on your favorite podcast app.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts