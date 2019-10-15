Week 7 fantasy football WR rankings: The spotlight is on Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup will be Dallas' WR1 in Week 7 if Amari Cooper misses time. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Amari Cooper left Week 6’s game against the New York Jets very early after suffering a leg injury. He was diagnosed with a bruise on his quad. While the injury itself doesn’t seem too serious, Cooper admitted to being in severe pain. If he has to miss time — if he manages to play, he will undoubtedly be hampered — Michael Gallup will assume WR1 duties for Dallas, and what a matchup he’ll get.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gallup will try to produce in Cooper’s stead against the Philadelphia Eagles secondary, which has been EXCEPTIONALLY generous to opposing wideouts. See where he lands in our experts’ receiver rankings for Week 7:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

