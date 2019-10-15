Week 7 fantasy football kicker ranks: Harrison Butker a top weapon for Chiefs now?

Harrison Butker must be on point for the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes deals with injury. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s face it — Patrick Mahomes is not 100 percent. Even with Tyreek Hill back, we didn’t get to see much of Mahomes’ trademark, otherworldly mobility, as the star quarterback continues to deal with an ankle issue. Outside of the big plays to Hill, no other Chiefs weapon had a big game. Now Kansas City travels to Denver to face a much-improved Broncos defense.

If Mahomes is still ailing and drives stall in Denver territory, kicker Harrison Butker will need to be firing on all cylinders against a newly confident Broncos team that has allowed a combined 13 points their last two games. Check out where Butker falls in our experts’ kicker rankings for Week 7:

