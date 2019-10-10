Week 6 bold fantasy predictions: Adrian Peterson's short-term revival among surprises

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. Feel free to keep score of who can tell the future most often or mock us as we go. Now, on to Week 6!

Adrian Peterson, top-20 fantasy RB

Please understand, this particular bold prediction is not intended as a full-season endorsement of Adrian Peterson, who enters Week 6 averaging 2.7 yards per carry. TWO. POINT. SEVEN. Yikes. But when interim head coach Bill Callahan talks about running the ball with greater frequency, I am taking him at his word. That's gonna happen — in part because no Washington quarterback is particularly gifted at throwing the ball. No one should be shocked if Peterson handles 18-20 carries on Sunday at Miami. He's facing a defense that ranks dead-last in the league against the run (175.8 rush YPG) and he's in a rare situation in which game flow won't be an issue. If you're ever gonna start AP, do it now. - Andy Behrens

Kyler Murray a top-three fantasy QB

Arizona's "Little Red Corvette" is starting to live up to the hype of the fantasy draft season. His 2.0 touchdown percentage is unsustainable, a trend which is bound to positively regress. Even if it doesn't, his 10-plus YPA achieved last week combined with his rising rushing totals arrow to steady top-five performances to come. In a Week 6 clash with ample shootout appeal, he's bound to spin his wheels. Atlanta has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points, 8.5 yards per attempt, 263.2 pass yards per game and 2.6 passing touchdowns per game to signal-callers. Murray drives to 3-plus touchdowns, 350 combined yards and a top-three fantasy finish. Love Murray, but don't leave him fast. - Brad Evans

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray is starting to deliver on his fantasy promise, and has another great matchup on tap in Week 6. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Preston Williams, DFS sleeper

It’s easy to overlook Williams with the Dolphins winless and coming off a bye, but he racked up 19 targets over his previous two games and owns a target share (29%) with Josh Rosen under center that would rank second only to Michael Thomas among all receivers this season. Williams impressed during the preseason and gets a Washington secondary this week that’s been struggling mightily, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers and the most TD passes (13) in the NFL this year. DeVante Parker is another sneaky play this week (he ranks top-15 in air yards this season) against a Washington pass defense that ranks 28th in DVOA, but it’s clear Williams is Rosen’s favorite target, making the rookie wideout an intriguing cheap DFS flier and a top-30 WR this week. - Dalton Del Don

Mohamed Sanu, over-looked streamer

Last week I was all about Calvin Ridley getting right… and he did, corralling 5 balls for 88 yards and a score (WR13). But would you believe it if I told you that he was being out-snapped and out-targeted by eight-year vet Mohamed Sanu?

Leading all Falcons receivers in snaps (82.5%), the 30-year slot-man has been ultra-efficient, posting a catch rate of 80.6 percent (WR3) and averaging nearly 6 receptions per game (WR11). In Week 6, he gets a juicy matchup against the Cardinals secondary, which has given up a staggering 12 receiving TDs (tied for second-most with the Falcons, the Dolphins, and the Raiders). Interestingly, Sanu is tied for second in team red-zone looks with Austin Hooper (just behind Julio Jones), drawing 2 high-value targets in back-to-back efforts. Furthermore, he’ll likely draw coverage from Tramaine Brock, who is allowing opposing receivers to convert at a rate of 72 percent, and opposing QBs a passer rating of 108.3 when targeted. Consider Sanu a high-floor WR3 for fantasy purposes. (Fearless Forecast: 5-56-1) - Liz Loza

Robert Woods scores twice

I understand you’re busy with other stories in Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp’s breakout has your attention. Todd Gurley’s status has you refreshing the web every 30 seconds. And it might look like Woods is having a disappointing year, with no touchdowns yet, after all.

Alas, everything else in Woods’s stat profile is in line with his breakout 2018 season. And touchdown rate can be a very noisy stat. Trust the system and the player, and make a pitch for Woods while the opportunity is still there. Nothing really has changed here. And you generally love Sean McVay when he has that extra prep time. - Scott Pianowski

Stefon Diggs ACTUALLY goes off

Last time Stefon Diggs played these Philadelphia Eagles he put on a route running clinic that inspired gifs the football world over. Of course, he’s been dusting corners all season and still too infrequently getting the targets. This is a great matchup against an Eagles defense that bleeds passing production (sixth-most yards per game allowed) and swallows up rushing attacks. However, let’s play a little psychological game here to really make the point.

The Vikings don’t want to trade Diggs and have all the incentive in the world to keep the wildly talented and highly paid 25-year old wideout. They still need to make this work. Last week was the time for hard-ass Mike Zimmer to make his point about missing practice; slap Diggs with fines not instruct the Kubiak-contingent to get the receiver going. Now that the point has been made, they can let Diggs in on the passing rebound fun here in Week 6. Diggs’ quick separation skills will allow Kirk Cousins to get rid of the ball quickly against a pass rush that just flummoxed the Jets last week. - Matt Harmon

