Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott has been his usual consistent self through four weeks, touching the ball 20+ times in every game. Time and time again he’s lived up to his reputation as a sure thing among fantasy running backs, even though he hasn’t exactly put up gaudy point totals the last couple of weeks.

Will it happen in Week 5, when Elliott and the Cowboys take on the division-rival New York Giants at home?

Check out where Zeke lands in our analysts’ RB rankings for Week 5:

