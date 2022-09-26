Week 3 Recap: Lamar Jackson’s ceiling, Jamaal Williams’ real value & Trevor Lawrence’s breakout

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski got together on Sunday night to recap what was a messy, and pretty ugly, day for fantasy football in the NFL.

A few QBs had great games, including Lamar Jackson (playing the best football of his career), Jalen Hurts (proving the doubters wrong) and Trevor Lawrence (making the leap without Urban Meyer). They guys talk about each of those performances and everything else you may have missed from Sunday’s games.

01:35 Dolphins 21, Bills 19

08:15 Ravens 37, Patriots 26

15:00 Eagles 24, Commanders 8

22:10 Colts 20, Chiefs 17

30:30 Vikings 28, Lions 24

42:10 Rams 20, Cardinals 12

49:00 Packers 14, Buccaneers 12

54:00 Mac Jones ankle injury update

54:55 Jaguars 38, Chargers 10

64:10 Panthers 22, Saints 14

67:15 Titans 24, Raiders 22

70:05 Bengals 27, Jets 12

72:00 Bears 23, Texans 20

74:45 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

