Week 3 fantasy rookie review: More than just Kareem Hunt

Good things come in threes. And through three weeks, there have been a lot of good things coming from rookie running backs. Week 3 is also when we can begin to pass judgment and form evaluations for a players’ future prospects. So, as opposed to last week when we did a rookie running back roundup, we’re putting the pertinent fantasy rookies from all positions into tiers:

Superstars: Kareem Hunt

What more can one say about Kareem Hunt? He’s been simply fantastic for one of the NFL’s two remaining undefeated teams, the obvious headliner for any rookie-centric Fantasy Football piece. Use any superlative you want; he has been all of them. The Toledo product again ran very well, though he needed over 58 minutes to turn it from a nice fantasy day to a monster one. Up 17-10 with 2 minutes to go, Hunt ripped off a game-sealing 69-yard score. He only carried the rock 17 times and was only targeted once, but he remains the best rookie by a gigantic margin. In fact, he might be the No. 1 pick if drafts were held today. In Week 4, he’ll face a Washington defense that just shut down Marshawn Lynch but also struggled against Todd Gurley the week prior.

In the wake of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens in London, I had this to say about Fournette:

When Jacksonville turned to Doug Marrone as coach, brought in Tom Coughlin as an executive and drafted Leonard Fournette fourth overall, you knew this would be a no-nonsense, ground-and-pound offense. And through three weeks, all parties have delivered on that. Fournette ran it 17 more times on Sunday — 11 more attempts than anyone else on the Jaguars — for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 21 yards. For the second-straight week, Fournette recorded a garbage time score to salvage what would have been a relatively average week otherwise. But this week it was different: The Jaguars were up by several scores late. And Fournette’s still getting that work, which is huge in fantasy, where opportunity rules all. Fournette’s averaging nearly 22 touches per game, and that’s with all three games being blowouts. Jacksonville will keep running him, regardless of score.

It’d be wise to plug Fournette into nearly any game due to how heavily the Jaguars lean on him and the run game in general. Through three games, Fournette’s 65 touches are well more than double that of the Jaguars’ second-most-used player, Chris Ivory (28).

As for Cook, the biggest thing this week was his powering into the end zone for his first career touchdown. A second development to watch, though, is his receiving out of the backfield. He caught five passes from Case Keenum against the Bucs, one more reception than his first two weeks combined. Cook didn’t rush for as high an average as he did in the first two weeks, but his 27 carries were a career best. If he can stay healthy and continue to avoid fumbles, his prospects look very solid no matter who is behind center. An enviable matchup with the Lions, who just gave up a big game to Devonta Freeman, awaits Cook.

This group fills a wide range: They’re all guys that are/should be on rosters and, in some cases, starters in deeper leagues. Once byes hit, they’ll become plug-in starters in even more leagues. But unless there’s an injury ahead of them either on your fantasy team or on their real-life team, you might not feel great about that.

We start this section with Cohen, who is quickly playing his way into lineups mainly in PPR leagues. The diminutive rookie out of North Carolina A&T came fractions of an inch from winning the game in overtime against the Steelers but was deemed to have stepped out about halfway through his marvelous run. The Bears did finish off the Steelers shortly thereafter, but it was Jordan Howard who did the honors in OT. Still, Cohen received a career-high 12 carries for a career best 78 yards on the ground. His production in the pass game did come down a little bit, but through three games, he’s averaging nearly seven receptions per game.

