Week 3 Fantasy Preview: The Justin Fields era is about to begin

In this article:

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don give fantasy previews of each NFL game to be played on Sunday of week 3. Among the questions they try and answer are:

Why is everyone freaking out about Terry McLaurin?

How much will Justin Fields boost the Bears’ playmakers?

Is it time to buy (low) on CEH?

Will Bill Belichick be able to stop Alvin Kamara?

Is Daniel Jones a good fantasy QB?

What does the 49ers backfield need to stay healthy?

14 games in all, and we have breakdowns of each of them!

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts