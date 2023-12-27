Week 17 Optimal Flex Plays: ‘Fantasy Playoff’ Tee Higgins will cap off a nice run vs. the Chiefs

Man, if you're here reading this, I just want to say thank you, we've had a great season. If you're reading this because you're in a fantasy championship and need that player to help push you through to win a title, then thanks as well and let's finish! We put on for the city in Week 16 with players like Amari Cooper—who went nuts (11-265-2), Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Brandin Cooks, D’Andre Swift and Gus Edwards who had good to great fantasy days. Jordan Addison was in this column last week as well, but suffered an injury. So what now? We might as well finish the deal and pump out some more winners. The final week of fantasy football (for most of us) is bittersweet, but I hoped you enjoyed the ride. I appreciate you, now let's get to it.

RB - D’Andre Swift, Eagles vs. Cardinals

As mentioned above, Swift was in this column last week and got back on track against the Giants going 20-92-1. While he still wasn't involved in the receiving game, he showed his prowess in the run game against an inferior Giants’ team. Now fresh off a game where he was RB14 on the week, he’ll face the Cardinals who allow the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Their defense is coming off two straight games where they’ve allowed running backs to gain at least 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. Swift is 12 yards shy of his first 1,000 yard rushing season and has back to back games with at least 18 carries, he’s ready to go for fantasy championship week.

WR - Brandin Cooks, Cowboys vs. Lions

Like Swift, Cooks was one of my optimal flex plays in Week 16 and saved his fantasy day with a 8-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown grab. He only saw two targets (and caught two for 14 yards), but he should have more opportunities than he did against the Dolphins tight defense. In Week 17 Cooks will line up against the Lions defense who are the fifth worst against receivers on a points per game basis in fantasy. In Week 16 Justin Jefferson and K.J Osborn combined to go 11-236-2 against the Lions’ defense, so there’s room for multiple receivers to eat. In the game prior to that, both Jerry Jeudy (WR54) and Courtland Sutton (WR27) were both able to clear 70 yards against the Lions defense. The volume was scary for Cooks in Week 16, but the Lions are giving to wideouts so receive whatever blessing comes with it.

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!

WR - Jameson Williams, Lions @ Cowboys

Williams is more of a longshot flex play I feel good about in Week 17. The game (according to sportsbook) is primed to be a shootout with (by far) the highest game total of 53.5. Williams has been more involved and is receiving more looks than he has at any point this season. In back to back games he’s seen at least six targets and caught at least four passes. We all know about his speed and explosiveness, he will be very live to score a touchdown in a game of this magnitude. The Cowboys haven’t allowed a receiver to go over 100 receiving yards in their past two games, but that doesn’t mean they can’t. If the Lions are unable to get anything going on the ground, look for them to attack through the air much like the Eagles and Seahawks did the Cowboys in recent weeks.

WR - Rashee Rice, Chiefs vs. Bengals

A down week for Rice was understandable after scoring a touchdown in two out of the three games before that. Despite going only 6-57-0, Rice still saw 12 targets in the Chiefs’ Week 16 game against the Raiders. It’s clear which wideout Patrick Mahomes trust the most as Rice has had 32 targets in four previous games (before Week 16). Heading into Week 17 Rice will face the Bengals who just let up 195 yards to George Pickens last week. For the season, the Bengals allow the sixth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Rice has been the steadiest of any Chiefs’ receiver and Mahomes & company will want to come out on fire after a subpar performance against the Raiders. Look for Rice to turn up again.

WR - Tee Higgins, Bengals @ Chiefs

Higgins has been looking more like what we know him to be, a 1A type of receiver who would be any other team’s top option in the passing game. For two straight weeks Higgins has finished as a top-10 receiver in fantasy and had his best game of the season in Week 16 going 8-140-1. Yes, it was without Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup, but seeing Higgins making plays like the top-15 receiver he probably is was encouraging. After scoring three touchdowns in his last two games, Higgins will be a top target whether Chase returns or not. The Bengals are facing an almost desperate Chiefs’ team and will need to throw to keep pace as a touchdown underdog. Higgins is back and that’s let key to closet any fantasy championships

RB - Ty Chandler, Vikings vs. Packers

So now we have two games of Chandler as the lead back under our belt, one really good and one not good at all. He’ll probably end up performing in a matter of something in between his RB4 performance in Week 15 and and his RB41 in Week 16 which would be, you guessed it, an optimal flex play! The Packers have been a bottom-five rushing defense over the past four weeks and Chandler has yielded 75% of the running back touches over the last two games. Even with Alexander Mattison back, Chandler dominated the touches as the former only had two carries. Chandler should benefit from a better matchup at home against Green Bay.