Week 17 NFL games to binge, stream and skip
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon runs through the three games that stood out on this week’s schedule - and whether or not he’ll bother to watch them.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
How you like them now?
Don't count out the Dolphins against a very good Ravens team.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus joins Jake Fischer on No Cap Room to recap all five NBA games that took place on Christmas Day.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.