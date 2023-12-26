Week 17 Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your waiver wire pickups

Terry McLaurin has been one of the bigger disappointments of the season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

How we approach dead weight on our rosters takes a slight or not-so-slight shift in Week 17. It’s time to eliminate anyone who doesn’t have the potential to start, but you certainly don’t want to let anyone go who can be used against you, either.

Check out your opponent’s roster and load up on anyone you think they might want to add, sending bench riders to the waiver wire for good. Let’s look at some players who may have made it this far on your squads but can be set free before that sweet, sweet championship game.

Terry McLaurin, WR - Commanders

A guy I didn’t expect to make this column in 2023 or maybe ever, Terry McLaurin is currently sitting as the WR41 in half-PPR points per game. His best outing of the season was in Week 15 with Jacoby Brissett at the helm which is encouraging, but the Commanders get a stout 49ers defense looking to secure a first-round postseason bye this week.

The 92% of Yahoo managers who’ve held onto McLaurin this long may have a tough time saying goodbye, but at least consider benching him for a more stable option in a better spot this week.

The Minnesota RB was technically back last week but he carried the ball just two times for -1 yard in Sunday’s loss to Detroit. There wasn’t much of a run game, but Ty Chandler out-touched Alexander Mattison 8-2 and it appears the Vikings are going to roll with the sophomore rusher over the inefficient Mattison to end the season. With a rostership of 82% heading into Week 17, Mattison can be dropped for an RB with more upside like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, or Zamir White if Josh Jacobs is still on the shelf.

This has been a frustrating season for those who drafted Pat Freiermuth, as he’s averaged just 5.2 half-PPR points per tilt in 10 appearances. Freiermuth hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3 and put up a fat goose egg last week on zero targets. While Seattle is a middle-of-the-road matchup for the third-year TE, his volume is way too inconsistent to put your championship hopes in his hands. There are 57% of Yahoo managers still hanging onto the dream — it’s time to swap Freiermuth out for Tucker Kraft or Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Elijah Moore, WR - Browns

I know we have a revenge game possibility on our hands for Elijah Moore this week against the Jets, but there’s not enough love to go around for the 23-year-old in this iteration of Joe Flacco’s offense.

In a game with 364 passing yards last week, Moore caught just two of four targets for 19 yards. Flacco has his sights set much bigger down the field as the Browns fight for a playoff berth to feed the checkdown lifestyle that Moore mostly lives.

Injured & Monitor

Is it time to say goodbye to these injured players?

These big-name players will either be limited in Week 17 or miss it entirely. It might be time to make a tough decision:

This report could go on for pages and pages, but it’s kind of tough to gauge all of your unique rosters heading into this final week. The drops column was once again a blast to write this season, and it was my pleasure to have assisted you all in any way along your fantasy football journey in 2023.

Feel free to hit me up with any lingering questions on Twitter/X @JenEakinsNFL.

