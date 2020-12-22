Week 16 Pickups: Championship Game Weekend

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Congratulations if you are lucky enough to be in your fantasy championship game! Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to help you bring home the title belt.

THE target this week should be Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pick up the rookie even if it’s just to stash him on your bench.

Scott and Andy open up the running back pickups to players over 50% owned for the first time all season. Should you target Jeff Wilson, Le’Veon Bell, or Tony Pollard?

We have fewer options for the wide receiver and tight end positions but the guys have you covered there as well.

