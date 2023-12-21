Week 16 NFL games to binge, stream and skip
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon runs through the three games that stood out on this week’s schedule - and whether or not he’ll bother to watch them.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has kept the Bengals' playoff hopes alive.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
You read that right: the NFL is voluntarily eliminating commercials from Saturday night's Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and Chargers.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.