Week 16 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: Helping you decide whether to go RB, WR or TE

Held back by injury this season, Marlon Mack hadn’t done much to receive fantasy relevance until a coming out party in Week 7. He followed that up with another monster performance against Oakland in Week 8. Yet, tough matchups and lingering ailments often relegated Mack an afterthought, in favor of Andrew Luck’s arm.

Mack put all that matchup talk to rest when he tore through the strong Dallas defense at will in Week 15 to the tune of 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Add him to the list of lesser-known running backs making a difference in the fantasy playoffs.

