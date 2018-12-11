Week 15 Yahoo Fantasy Football rankings: Helping you set your playoff lineup

If Aaron Rodgers plans on “running the table” this season, he will need to get past the vaunted Bears defense in Week 15. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Well, the Packers won their first game sans ex-head coach Mike McCarthy, outclassing the Atlanta Falcons. Aaron Rodgers tossed two touchdowns and rushed for another.

That was against the Falcons defense, though. As we saw in Week 14 against the Rams, the Chicago Bears defense is a whole different beast.

It can be hard to bench a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber, regardless of matchup. Our fantasy analysts have revealed their Week 15 rankings, however, to help with your lineup decisions regardless of position or how excellent (or difficult) your matchup appears to be:

