Week 14 Yahoo Fantasy Football rankings: Helping you set your lineup

Drew Brees has quite the juicy matchup in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Somehow, the Dallas Cowboys figured out how to not only slow Drew Brees down, but to pretty much stop him in Week 13. Breesus had inarguably his worst game of the season, throwing for just 127 yards in the face of a ferocious Dallas pass rush and their underrated secondary.

The chances of Brees blowing it two weeks in a row, however, are hard to fathom. The Saints will travel to Tampa Bay for a likely high-scoring affair. Brees will get a chance to redeem himself against a secondary dealing with tons of injuries.

Having Brees in the first round of the playoffs is pretty sweet. Our fantasy analysts have revealed their rankings, however, to help with your lineup decisions regardless of position or how excellent your matchup appears to be:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

