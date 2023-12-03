Week 13 Inactives: Allen, Olave to play; Pacheco could be huge
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon react to the latest injury news before Sunday’s Week 13 games kick off
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
