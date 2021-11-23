Week 12 Pickups: Cam Newton and Jalen Hurts prove that running QBs have more value
With a paltry looking waiver wire, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski find themselves talking about the success of running QBs in fantasy, potential winners in the race for the MVP award this season, and the delight of watching Andy Dalton play football on Thanksgiving. They also give out some pickup recommendations at QB, RB, WR, and TE…but they don’t feel great about it.
