Week 12 Pickups: Cam Newton and Jalen Hurts prove that running QBs have more value

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

With a paltry looking waiver wire, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski find themselves talking about the success of running QBs in fantasy, potential winners in the race for the MVP award this season, and the delight of watching Andy Dalton play football on Thanksgiving. They also give out some pickup recommendations at QB, RB, WR, and TE…but they don’t feel great about it.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts