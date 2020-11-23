Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Patriots @ Texans

Houston Texans defeat New England Patriots, 27-20

Cam Newton switched it up and threw for 365 yards but added just six rushing yards without a score on the ground, while Deshaun Watson continues to carry Houston’s offense, helping the Texans win during the oldest coaching matchup in NFL history. Watson now sports a decent 61:3 TD:INT ratio in the red-zone during his career, and while he obviously won’t get any votes, he’s played like an MVP this season … Duke Johnson is doing his best job of making David Johnson look decent, while Jakobi Meyers went from ranking #1 in WOPR over the last three weeks to somehow seeing just three measly targets Sunday (that also featured a Donte Moncrief sighting!) … Damien Harris entered getting 5.5 YPC despite facing the highest average number of defenders in the box this season (he's also Alabama's all-time leader in YPC) but managed just 3.9 YPC against a Houston run defense that entered ranked last in DVOA. Still, Harris added a touchdown and saw his first target in November, and Sony Michel was a healthy scratch, so it wasn’t all bad.

[Week 11 Recaps: NE-HOU | NYJ-LAC | PHI-CLE | ATL-NO | CIN-WFT | DET-CAR | PIT-JAX | BAL-TEN | MIA-DEN | GB-IND | DAL-MIN | KC-LV]

Highlight of the game

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter