Week 10 Quick Slant - Colts vs. Patriots in Germany | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Colts vs. Patriots in Germany.
The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Colts vs. Patriots in Germany.
J.C. Jackson hasn't endeared himself to the Patriots in his latest stint with the team.
The Panthers are struggling, but the Bears are flailing.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
How should fantasy managers handle their Bears and Panthers in tonight's matchup? Antonio Losada has your full breakdown.
Though caught off guard, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he and Xavier McKinney have since cleared the air.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news of Matt Ulrich's death on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
Beal missed the Suns' first seven games with back tightness.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Vincent Goodwill goes through some of the teams and players that have surprised him the most through the first two weeks of the NBA regular season.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite and early-Sunday morning start time.