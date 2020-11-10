Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Who to start at the flex spot?

Kareem Hunt has performed admirably in Nick Chubb’s stead, delivering strong fantasy outputs while showcasing his dual-threat ability.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

With that said, it looks like Chubb is set to return to the field, relegating Hunt back to his 1B role. Fantasy managers, however, shouldn’t be too upset.

Even with the reduced ceiling that comes with losing the complete starting workload, Hunt has proven his ability to be an every week starter even with Chubb in the lineup. Not every fantasy lineup decision, however, is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 10:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

