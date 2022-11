We are two games into Week 10 and we still have a lot of action still to come this Sunday. Can't watch the games? Check back here to get updates on scoring plays, injuries, big plays, and interceptions during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

J.D. McKissic

Keenan Allen

Mike Williams

Mecole Hardman

KJ Hamler

Josh Reynolds

Romeo Doubs

Hunter Renfrow (IR)

Darren Waller (IR)

David Njoku

1:00 pm ET Games

Vikings @ Bills

Lions @ Bears

Broncos @ Titans

Jaguars @ Chiefs

Browns @ Dolphins

Texans @ Giants

Saints @ Steelers

Updates coming soon!