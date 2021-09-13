Week 1 Sunday Night Freestyle: Should Browns, Bills, Packers calm down or freak out?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Week 1 of the NFL season always creates a number of surprising outcomes, and this season was no exception. The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, two consensus Super Bowl favorites, suffered unexpected opening-day losses to conference opponents. The Cleveland Browns, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs for most of the game, succumbed to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City D once again.

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to recap all fourteen of Sunday's games including the aforementioned losses by Cleveland, Green Bay and Buffalo, the beat-downs all four NFC West teams delivered, a surprising win out of Houston and more.

