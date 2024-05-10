WEDNESDAY'S HS BASEBALL: West Scranton walks off against Scranton Prep

Samson Repshis had two doubles and three runs as West Scranton walked off for a 13-12 victory over Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game Wednesday.

Jason Williams, Jason Selemba and Josh Grasso each added three hits for the Invaders.

Mathew Kalinowski paced Scranton Prep with three hits, including a double.

West Scranton 13, Scranton Prep 12

Scranton Prep 221 011 5 — 12

West Scranton 000 803 2 — 13

WP: T.J. Giannetti 1⅓IP, 4H, 5R, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO

LP: Roman Valvano 1IP, 3H, 2R, 1ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Samson Repshis (WS) 2, Blake Decker (SP) 2, Matthew Kalinowski (SP), Johnny Petroski (SP).

Records: SP 7-8, 6-6; WS 12-6, 7-5.

Wallenpaupack 2, Valley View 1

At Valley View, Jordan Santiago had two hits, including a double, as Wallenpaupack defeated Valley View in Division I play.

Winning pitcher Jake Holbert struck out eight.

Zach Cwalinski paced Valley View with two hits and an RBI.

Wallenpaupack 2, Valley View 1

Valley View 001 000 0 — 1

Wallenpaupack 100 001 x — 2

WP: Jake Holbert 6IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Zach Cwalinski 6IP, 7H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO

2B: Jordan Santiago (WAL).

3B: Drew Daiute (VV).

Records: WAL 10-8, 7-5; VV 9-9, 4-5.

Mid Valley 9, Riverside 4

At Riverside, Brett Yanoski had four hits and an RBI as Mid Valley defeated the Vikings in a Division II game.

Nicholas Mills struck out six in four innings of relief for the Spartans. Cooper Lukasavage added three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Jose Sosa hit a home run for Riverside.

Mid Valley 9, Riverside 4

Mid Valley 020 121 3 — 9

Riverside 300 000 1 — 4

WP: Nicholas Mills 4IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Ethan Slocum 2⅓IP, 8H, 6R, 5ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Zach Angelo (MV), Cooper Lukasavage (MV), Jason Posluzny (RIV).

3B: Nicholas Bohenek (RIV).

HR: Jose Sosa (RIV).

Records: RIV 14-4, 12-1; MV 12-6, 9-4.

North Pocono 10, Scranton 0

At North Pocono, Josh Staples and Zach Hatala each recorded three hits as North Pocono defeated Scranton in a Division I game.

Cole Dymek added two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.

Four players recorded hits for Scranton — Thor Kelly, Parker Woznick, Cayden Booth and Dan Jacklinski.

North Pocono 10, Scranton 0

Scranton 000 000 0 — 0

North Pocono 101 350 x — 10

WP: Cole Dymek 5IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 4SO

LP: Thor Kelly 4⅔IP, 13H, 10R, 10ER, 3BB, 2SO

2B: Zachary Hatala (NP), PJ Egner (NP) 2.

3B: Cole Dymek (NP) 2.

Records: SCR 8-10, 4-8; NP 8-9, 6-6.

Old Forge 15, Lakeland 2

At Lakeland, Joe Granko had three doubles, including the 100th hit of his career, five RBIs and two runs to lead Old Forge to a five-inning Division II victory over the Chiefs.

Roman Piragas added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run, Luke Olivieri had two hits, including a double, and one run and earned the win, striking out five. Joe DiStasi chipped in a hit, two RBIs and two runs for the Blue Devils.

Dylan Patuk had two doubles, an RBI and a run for Lakeland.

Old Forge 15, Lakeland 2

Old Forge 840 030 0 — 15

Lakeland 001 100 0 — 2

WP: Luke Olivieri 5IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 6SO

LP: Alex Woodward 0IP, 6H, 7R, 7ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Joe Granko (OF) 3, Roman Piragas (OF), Dylan Patuk (LAK) 2, Will Wozniak (OF), Luke Olivieri (OF).

Records: LAK 4-12, 2-10; OF 9-8, 7-5.

Dunmore 9, Western Wayne 4

At Schautz Stadium, Bobby Hoban hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the first inning to ensure Dunmore's victory over Western Wayne in a Division II game.

Max Forgione pitched five innings of no-run ball, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Alex DeCandis went 2 for 3 for Western Wayne.

Dunmore 9, Western Wayne 4

Western Wayne 000 040 0 — 4

Dunmore 300 303 x — 9

WP: Max Forgione 5IP, 2H, 4R, 0ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Lance Maiocco 3⅔IP, 3H, 6R, 6ER, 7BB, 3SO

2B: Mason Stets (DUN) 2.

3B: Bobby Hoban (DUN).

Records: WW 6-13; 3-10; DUN 9-7, 5-7.

Mountain View 14, Lackawanna Trail 2

At Lackawanna Trail, Bronson Kilmer struck out eight batters and allowed no hits as Mountain View defeated the Lions in Division III play.

Riley Jagger and Tanner Holtsmaster each hit doubles to pace Mountain View.

Grady June logged Lackawanna Trail’s lone hit.

Mountain View 14, Lackawanna Trail 2

Mountain View 151 25 — 14

Lackawanna Trail 100 01 — 2

WP: Bronson Kilmer 4IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Isaac Ryon 2IP, 4H, 6R, 4ER, 4BB, 1SO

2B: Riley Jagger (MV), Tanner Holtsmaster (MV) 2.

Records: LT 6-9, 6-7; MTV 10-2, 9-1.

Montrose 10, Susquehanna 0

At Montrose, Patrick McComb had three hits, including a double, leading Montrose to a victory over Susquehanna in Division III.

Winning pitcher CJ McGee struck out six through five innings.

Montrose 10, Susquehanna 0

Susquehanna 000 00 — 0

Montrose 114 31 — 10

WP: CJ McGee 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Colton Stone 4⅔IP, 8H, 10R, 2ER, 3BB, 6SO

2B: Patrick McComb (MON) 2, Levi Smith (MON).

3B: Levi Smith (MON).

Records: MON 11-2, 9-2; SUS 6-8, 5-7.