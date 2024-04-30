WC softball heads to regionals after sweep of Hill

Apr. 29—Weatherford College softball is heading to the regional tournament on an eight-game winning streak after two series sweeps to end the regular season.

The Coyotes will now head to Denison for the Region V-North Tournament May 2-5 at Grayson College. WC, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 seed North Central Texas College on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

The tournament is double-elimination, and all games will be livestreamed on TSBNSports.com.

On Saturday, WC won the first game of the doubleheader against Hill College 9-1. The Coyotes scored four runs in the first inning and five in the fourth inning.

Lindsey Oliver gave up just two hits with no earned runs, six walks and eight strikeouts.

Kaela Gillis was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lilly Bean went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run.

In game two, the Coyotes scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a Tori Thompson triple that knocked in three runs. Bean drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Coyotes.

WC won 15-6. Both games of the doubleheader ended early due to the run rule.

The Coyotes finished the regular season 31-19 overall and 19-13 in conference play.