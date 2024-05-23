Wayne Rooney approached over Plymouth Argyle job

Wayne Rooney is keen to return to management - Getty Images/Graham Chadwick

Wayne Rooney is in line for a potential return to management with Championship club Plymouth Argyle.

Rooney, the former England and Manchester United captain, is understood to have been approached for an interview this week and is a candidate to take charge.

Sacked by Birmingham in January after a run of nine defeats in 15 games, Rooney is keen to make a comeback in the technical area to rebuild his reputation as a manager.

Argyle are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Ian Foster and their pursuit of Rooney is being driven by the club’s director of football Neil Dewsnip.

Rooney was at Everton’s academy as a boy when Dewsnip was in charge and the pair are believed to have maintained a close relationship.

The 38-year-old was recently announced as a pundit for the BBC during this summer’s European Championship, but he has never made a secret of his desire to return to management.

In February, he said: “I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I’m a fighter and I want to get back into it.

“You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time.”

Rooney only lasted 83 days at Birmingham City after succeeding the popular John Eustace, with the club firing him on Jan 2 after a defeat at Leeds.

Birmingham were eventually relegated to League One, with Rooney’s difficult tenure regarded as one of the key reasons behind the drop.

Argyle have already interviewed former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom this week, and Rooney is the latest candidate to be approached.

Argyle finished 21st in the Championship last season, one point above the relegation zone.

